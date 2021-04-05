UK Confirms 7 Deaths Caused by AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The UK’s apex healthcare regulator, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has confirmed that 7 people in the UK have died from blood clotting after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, MHRA noted that only 30 out of 18 million people vaccinated in the UK thus far have experienced blood clotting after getting AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

According to details, out of the 30 cases, 22 developed Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST), a rare type of blood clotting in the brain, while 8 suffered other types of thrombosis combined with low levels of blood platelets, which help the blood to clot. Sadly, 7 of them died.

The acknowledgment of deaths from the MHRA comes as more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine as a precautionary measure after a number of people suffered blood clots and brain hemorrhages after receiving the vaccine.

However, MHRA has stated that it is still unclear if these cases are only a coincidence or a genuine side effect, adding that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine exceed the risks. World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also hold the same point of view.

While urging the public to continue getting vaccinated, MHRA’s Chief Executive, Dr. June Raine, has said the benefits in preventing COVID-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.

Note that Pakistan is also set to import 45 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine through COVAX. 15 million doses will reach Pakistan during H1 2021 while the remaining 30 million doses will be procured during H2 2021.