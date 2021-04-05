Punjab Govt to Investigate Sudden Deaths of Two COVID-19 Patients

Two COVID-19 patients under treatment at Ghazi Khan Medical College (GKMC) Teaching Hospital in D.G. Khan have died due to alleged suspension of the oxygen supply to the ICU.

According to details, Ghulam Shabbir, 55, and Wazira Bibi, 50, were admitted to the hospital in a critical state and had been receiving treatment in the ICU for the past week.

However, they succumbed to death at around 2 AM on Sunday. Relatives of both patients have claimed that the hospital’s administration intentionally cut off the ICU’s oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, GKMC’s Focal Person, Dr. Khalid Tehseen, has rejected the claims of the families and asserted that both patients have died of natural causes in the ICU.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has taken notice of the incident and has directed relevant authorities to ascertain the actual cause of deaths of both Coronavirus patients.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, CM Punjab expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that those responsible for the deaths will be held accountable.