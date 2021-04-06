Balochistan Gets a Modern Fisheries Monitoring Center

Balochistan government has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Fisheries Monitoring Center at Sarbandan area of Gwadar.

With this, Pakistan has become the first country in the region to have implemented a modern system for the monitoring of fishermen.

According to details, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, along with cabinet members and senior officials of the provincial government inaugurated the Sarbandan Fisheries Center.

While speaking with the media, CM Balochistan said the primary purpose of establishing a monitoring center is to ensure the protection of local fishermen.

He added the monitoring center will be used to notify the fishermen about maritime hazards and prevent them from entering foreign littoral waters while the fishermen will be able to contact the monitoring center in case of an emergency.

The provincial fisheries department has also installed trackers in over 800 boats that will help the provincial government to curtail the poaching of rare and endangered marine animals, noted the CM.