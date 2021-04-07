Teachers to Boycott Matric Exams in Balochistan

The members of All Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance has announced to boycott the matriculation examinations starting on April 10 across the province.

This was announced by the President of the alliance, Haji Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai, who is a teacher himself.

The teachers and other government employees have been staging a sit-in since March 29, demanding a 25 percent increment in salaries for all Balochistan government employees.

However, Mardanzai confirmed that they would not take out any rally at the request of the Education Minister, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

We are not afraid of these threats, suspensions, and reprisals. We will continue to uphold our rights. The government does not care about the province or the people.

He warned of a province-wide shutter down strike if the government fails to notify any salary increase for the workers.

Employees from all over Balochistan should come to Quetta from Wednesday. We will not disperse away without a notification.

Mardanzai emphasized that they are also raising voice for Police and Levies, “as they are our brothers.”

Moreover, calls are also being made to boycott the province-wide polio campaigns.

A protesting paramedic member, Abdul Salam Zehri, urged his fellow workers to boycott the national polio campaign from April 7 due to non-acceptance of demands.

The protestors had also blocked major highways in Balochistan after staging a massive rally attended by thousands of provincial government employees that started from Abdul Sattar Edhi Chowk.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had also constituted a parliamentary committee to hold talks with the protestors, but the two parties failed to agree on any decision even after seven rounds of meetings. CM later clarified that many government departments have been receiving allowances since the Balochistan Awami Party came into power in 2018.