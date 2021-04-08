Here’s a List of Countries With the Shortest and Longest Fasts This Year

The holy month of Ramadan will likely begin on the eve of Tuesday, 13 April, while the first day of fasting will be observed on Wednesday, 14 April, in Pakistan.
The fast will last anywhere from 11 to 20 hours depending on one’s location in the world because the number of daylight hours varies from country to country.
Muslims residing in southernmost countries such as Chile or New Zealand will fast for around 11 hours while those in the northern countries such as Iceland or Norway will fast for around 20 hours. Muslims in Pakistan will fast for around 14-15 hours this Ramadan.
Here are the countries with the longest fasting hours.
|Country
|Fasting Hours
|Greenland
|19 hours 57 minutes
|Iceland
|19 hours 56 minutes
|Finland
|19 hours 09 minutes
|Sweden
|18 hours 58 minutes
|Scotland
|18 hours 36 minutes
Here are the countries with the shortest fasting hours.
|Country
|Fasting Hours
|New Zealand
|11 hours 20 minutes
|Chile
|11 hours 30 minutes
|Australia
|11 hours 47 minutes
|Uruguay
|11 hours 48 minutes
|South Africa
|11 hours 52 minutes