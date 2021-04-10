Pakistan U19 Tour of Bangladesh Postponed Indefinitely

Pakistan U19’s tour to Bangladesh has been called off due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country.

The Pakistan U19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on 11 April for the one four-day and five 50-over matches.

After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of the month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for Saturday 17 April.

However, since the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh Government, causing an indefinite postponement of Pakistan U19’s tour.

Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh, details of which will be shared in due course.

Pakistan U19’s ongoing training camp taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore has now concluded.