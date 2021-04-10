Pakistan’s ODI Side Has a Lot of Room for Improvement: Younis Khan

Pakistan’s batting coach, Younis Khan, believes that the national ODI side has a lot of room for improvement despite their historic series win against South Africa.

Younis said that Pakistan players need to keep working on developing their skills in order to compete with the best teams in the world, he said that top cricketing nations stay at the top because they try to improve further regardless of the results.

Younis revealed a few key areas that Pakistan needs to improve on in the foreseeable future. He said ”

I think a lot of things have improved but as I always say there are a lot of things we need to keep improving on. We need to start converting our innings to match-winning innings. We need to lower the economy rate of our spells. We need to start grabbing sharp opportunities in the field. These are the things that can lead to further improvement and that is what good teams do.

Younis said that he was impressed with the performances of the players in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa and is hopeful that they will continue their performances in the upcoming T20I series. He said that it is a dream to win a series in the rainbow nation and the players deserve full praise for their magnificent efforts.

He also showered praises on the opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman, and captain, Babar Azam, for their exceptional display with the bat in the ODI series, and credited the bowling unit as well for their high energy bowling.