Karachi University Seeks Legal Opinion on Two-Year Degree Programs

The University of Karachi’s (KU) Academic Council has formed a five-member committee seeking legal opinion pertaining to an advertisement by the government of Sindh on two years’ bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

Prof. Dr. Jamil Hassan Kazmi will head the committee with Dr. Zaheer, Dr. Nasiruddin Khan, Dr. Anila Amber Malik, and Dr. Naeem Khalid as members.

KU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, chaired a meeting in which the committee was formed, and it was also decided that the admissions in MPhil and Ph.D. programs for the year 2021 will be conducted according to the existing admission policy of the university.

It was also agreed that a detailed report regarding the new Ph.D. policy would be sent to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to get clarification on some aspects.

The KU has decided to conduct a written test for the MPhil, Ph.D., MS, and MD programs for 2021 which were postponed in 2020 amidst the pandemic.

Similarly, it was decided that a KU student will be eligible to do a Master’s degree in the morning program from the university and obtain another Master’s degree in any department of the university in the evening program.