Pakistan’s Wheat Harvest Will Break All Previous Records: Experts

An upsurge in the production of wheat is expected this year, with many experts familiar with the industry projecting that Pakistan will surpass the previous records by a substantial margin, a national daily reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper conducted a survey, the results of which suggested that Pakistan may harvest over 28.75 million tons of wheat this year. If realized, this amount is likely to surpass the previously recorded highest harvest of 26.67 million tons in 2016-17.

Pakistan has had to import more than two million tons of wheat over the last two years to make up for the supply shortage due to low harvest outputs. If the projected output is realized, it may also fulfill the local demand and eliminate the need for any imports of wheat, at least not in substantial quantities.

On the other hand, the estimations of the wheat output provided by the federal government are slightly less than the 2016-17 levels.

While reviewing the performance of the Rabi crops (2020/21) last week, the Federal Committee on Agriculture estimated that the wheat production will remain at 26.04 million tons while showing an increase of 1.7 percent over the last year.

The report stated that the total production could increase with even a slight increase in the yield per acre. An estimation of this was provided by an official of the Punjab Agriculture Department who told the media that the provincial production had jumped around 600,000 tons with an increase of one maund per acre in the production if the present area under cultivation is taken into account.

Against the official estimates of approximately 33 maunds per acre, farmers are more optimistic about harvesting a greater output of wheat in the 2020/21 season.

The news report quoted the Chairman of the Agri-Forum Pakistan, Ibrahim Mughal, as saying, “We have never heard so consistently about 40-45 maunds per acre yield by so many growers this year”.

A conducive temperature when the crop was sown has resulted in favorable prospects for high output. “Safely, we may see at least 1.5 million tons of more production than the initial estimates,” he said.