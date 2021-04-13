SBP Announces Working Hours for Banks During Ramadan

The following office hours will be observed during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1442 AH by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and will be followed by all the banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks:

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Thursday, with prayer break from 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM; and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM without break on Friday.

It has been advised that the following business (banking) hours be followed for public dealings:

10:00 AM to 1:30 PM Monday through Thursday, without break; and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM without break on Friday.

After the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, these timings will automatically revert to the regular timings.