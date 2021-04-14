Fakhar Zaman Enters the Top Ten ODI Batsmen After Record-Breaking Series

Opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman, has managed to enter the top 10 of ICC ODI batsman ranking for the first time in his career. Fakhar’s exceptional series against South Africa helped him move to the seventh spot in the world.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Ends Kohli’s 4-Year Long Rule as Best Ranked ODI Batsman

Fakhar scored 302 runs in the three-match series against the Proteas, including two spectacular centuries in the second and third ODI. Fakhar scored an unbelievable 193 runs in the second ODI. Although he was unable to take Pakistan to victory, he jumped a massive seven places in the rankings, moving from 19th to 12th.

A century in the third ODI helped him climb five more places in the ICC ODI rankings.

Fakhar has been one of the most successful openers in Pakistan history. He is the only Pakistani batsman to score a double-century in ODI cricket and is one of two batsmen in the world to register scores above 190 multiple times.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Loses Fakhar Zaman to An Injury

The 31-year old opener made his ODI debut in 2017 and has scored 2,262 ODI runs since then, including six centuries. He is also the quickest batsman in cricketing history to reach 1,000 runs and the ninth quickest to reach 2,000.

Elsewhere, Fakhar’s opening partner, Imam-ul-Haq, is still ranked at 13, with two half-centuries in the ODI series against the Proteas.