Punjab University Announces New Schedule for LLB Admissions

The University of Punjab’s Department of Examinations has issued a revised schedule for the online submission of admission forms and their related fees for the LLB (five years) Parts I, II, III, and IV supplementary examinations 2020, and the LLB (three years) Parts I, II, and III supplementary examinations 2020.

A spokesperson for the PU stated that the last date for the receipt of the online admission forms and the related fees for the examinations for late candidates paying a single fee is 30 April 2021, and from 5 to 7 May 2021 for double-fee candidates.

More details are available on the official PU website.

ALSO READ

Reducing Privileges for Pakistan’s Elite by Just 24% Can Double Benefits for the Poor

The guideline for admissions applications to the university’s LLB program has been updated in consideration of the worsening pandemic situation.

Although the PU had intended to conduct these examinations at a previously scheduled date, its Department of Examinations hopes to arrange for them with full adherence to the pandemic protocols.