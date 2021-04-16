Here’s How Pakistan Team Celebrated Babar’s Achievement [Video]

Pakistan cricket team and support staff celebrated captain Babar Azam’s achievement in the ODIs and match-winning performance in the third T20 against South Africa. Babar rose to number one ODI batsman, going past Indian captain Virat Kohli who held the position for 41 months.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of Babar and his teammates, alongside the coaching staff, celebrating the feat.

Later, while speaking to Imam-ul-Haq, who was videotaping the event for the official podcast, Babar said that it is a special feeling to perform well and win matches for his team. Babar was happy to be ranked as the number one ODI batsman in ICC rankings and said celebrating the achievement with the teammates makes it even more special.

Commending his achievement, the former skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, congratulated Babar on his achievement and hoped that he will continue to serve Pakistan with his performances.

Fast bowler, Haris Rauf, also sent his best wishes for the skipper and prayed for his consistent performances.