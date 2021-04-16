Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 Series Launched With Super Affordable Pricing

Xiaomi has officially launched its Mi TV EA 2022 series in China. The series consists of seven television sets with different display sizes. They have a similar structure and design but have different resolutions and internal specifications.

Design and Display

All TVs in the new TV lineup come with a unibody design and an LED-backlit LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 178° viewing angle.

The TVs come with display sizes ranging from 32-inches to 75-inches. The resolutions of different models are as follows:

Model Size Resolution Mi TV EA32 2022 32-inches 720p (1366 × 768 pixels) Mi TV EA40 2022 40-inches 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels) Mi TV EA43 2022 43-inches 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels) Mi TV EA50 2022 50-inches 4K (3840×2160 pixels) Mi TV EA55 2022 55-inches 4K (3840×2160 pixels) Mi TV EA65 2022 65-inches 4K (3840×2160 pixels) Mi TV EA75 2022 75-inches 4K (3840×2160 pixels)

Internals

The 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models are powered by the dual-core Amlogic 64-bit chipset paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. In comparison to them, all the other TVs in the series are driven by the quad-core Amlogic 64-bit SoC coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

All the models run the latest MIUI for the TV 3.0 operating system and have the exact same I/O ports; they include 2 X HMDI (one of them is ARC compatible), 2 x USB, 1 X AV, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x S/PDIF, and 1 X ATV/DTMB. For connectivity, all the variants come with single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

As far as the audio is concerned, the 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch variants feature 2 x 8 (16W) DTS-HD speakers and a Bluetooth voice remote. Whereas, other TVs in the series come with 2 x 10 (10W) DTS-HD speakers and far-field microphones for hands-free voice control, in addition to a Bluetooth voice remote.

Pricing and Availability

All the models except the 75-inch version will be available for pre-order starting April 18. Sales with start on 25th April. The pricing details are as follows: