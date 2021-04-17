Kuwait Allows Illegal Immigrants to Stay Another Month

The Government of Kuwait has extended the grace period by an additional month for illegal foreign residents in the country.

According to the details, the Kuwaiti Minister of Interior, Thamer Al Ali, has issued a decree for the extension of the grace period for illegal expatriates which was due to expire on Thursday. The extension has been made until mid-May.

The authorities have urged the illegal residents to either utilize this new extension and readjust their statuses in Kuwait or face stricter penalties, including the rejection of residency permission, deportation from the country, and a ban on re-entry.

The extension has given time to the illegal residents to legalize their statuses and avoid getting penalized.

Although Kuwait has not given a specific number of visa violators present in the country, the estimated number of illegal expatriates was around 100,000 in 2020.