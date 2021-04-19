Rupee Continues to Fall With Big Losses Against All Major Currencies

Pakistan Rupee once again turned its gains into losses against the US Dollar in the international currency market on the opening day of the week. However, it continues to trade at a strong position against the greenback.

PKR closed at Rs. 152.93 to the USD at the end of the trading day today, Monday (April 19), as compared to Rs. 152.81 to the USD on Friday (April 16). This shows the depreciation of 11 paisas.

Against other major currencies as well, PKR posted blanket losses in the interbank currency market today.

PKR posted a loss of 86 paisas against the Euro, a whopping loss of Rs. 2.27 against the Pound Sterling (GBP), 52 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and 49 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

PKR also posted losses of 3 paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) in the interbank market today.