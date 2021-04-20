Rupee Posts Huge Losses Against Most Currencies Yet Again

Pakistan Rupee continued its downward movement against the US Dollar in the currency market on the second day of the week. However, it continues to maintain its strong position against the greenback.

PKR closed at Rs. 152.98 to the USD at the end of the trading day today, Tuesday (April 20), compared to Rs. 152.93 to the USD on Monday (April 19). The deterioration for PKR was just 5 paisas today, after a loss of 11 paisas against the USD yesterday.

Against other major currencies as well, PKR posted blanket losses in the interbank currency market today. The only gains for PKR came against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), but even that was not very significant at only 4.4 paisas.

PKR posted a loss of 90 paisas against the Euro, a whopping loss of Rs. 1.86 against the Pound Sterling (GBP), and 54 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

PKR also posted losses of 1.5 paisas against both the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in the interbank market today.