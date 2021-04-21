Punjab Announces Examination Schedule for Classes 1 to 8

The Punjab Examination Commission has announced the examination schedule for Classes 1 to 8 for 13 districts of the province.

The provincial Minister for School Education, Murad Raas, shared the notification on Twitter, according to which the examinations for Classes 1 to 8 will be held between 7 and 25 June, and the issuance of the result cards will start on 30 June. The summer vacations will begin on 1 July and the next academic session will start in August.

ALSO READ

KP to Announce Thousands of New Jobs for Teachers Soon

More than five million students from Classes 1 to 8 will take the examinations.

The Examination Commission has called for strict compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs during the examinations.

NOTIFICATION:

School Based Assessment (SBA) in Punjab for grades 1 through 8 to be conducted from June 7th to June 25th, 2021. Report cards to be issued by Schools on June 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/26Leb7rBh6 — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 20, 2021

Earlier, the schools and colleges in the coronavirus-affected districts had opened for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from 19 April, as announced by the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood.

The decision was taken in a meeting of all the provincial ministers in which it was agreed that the classes will resume for the students with upcoming board examinations even in the districts affected by the virus.

Exams for class 9 to 12 will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the Boards. This means will not start before the 4th week of May.

ALSO READ

Massive Indian Conspiracy Unearthed by Pakistani Data Scientist

He added that the universities’ admissions schedules would be adjusted according to the examination timetable.

Minister Mahmood also declared that the A, AS, O-Levels, and IGCSE examinations will take place as per the date sheet that was announced by the CAIES, and added that there will be no delay or cancellation this time around. The students who do not wish to sit in the examinations this session may take them in October or November for the same fee.