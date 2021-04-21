Tecno Spark 7P Launched With 90Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery

Earlier this month, Techno launched the MediaTek Helio A25 powered Tecno Spark 7 and now, the company has launched another handset in the series dubbed Spark 7P with a larger display, high refresh rate, and superior memory options.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with a design that is very similar to the previously launched Tecno Spark 7. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back.

It is built around a 6.8-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen to body ratio is 82 percent and pixel density is locked at 263 ppi.

Internals and Storage

The Tecno Spark 7P is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

It runs HIOS 7.5 flavored Android 11.

Cameras

In terms of camera, the new handset offers specifications similar to Tecno Spark 7. Around the back, it comes with a triple sensor camera setup led by a 16 MP imaging sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery that charges over the dated microUSB 2.0.

Tecno is yet to announce the price and availability details for the Tecno Spark 7P.

Specifications

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Chipset: Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)

Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) OS: Android 11, HiOS 7.5 UI

Android 11, HiOS 7.5 UI Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display: LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.8 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 480 ppi density, 90 Hz

Memory: RAM: 4 GB Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB

Camera: Primary: 16 MP + unknown + unknown Secondary: 8 MP

Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack

LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)

Yes (rear-mounted) Battery: 5000 mAh

