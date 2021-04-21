Tecno Spark 7P Launched With 90Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery

Earlier this month, Techno launched the MediaTek Helio A25 powered Tecno Spark 7 and now, the company has launched another handset in the series dubbed Spark 7P with a larger display, high refresh rate, and superior memory options.
Design and Display
The smartphone comes with a design that is very similar to the previously launched Tecno Spark 7. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back.
It is built around a 6.8-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen to body ratio is 82 percent and pixel density is locked at 263 ppi.
Internals and Storage
The Tecno Spark 7P is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.
It runs HIOS 7.5 flavored Android 11.
Cameras
In terms of camera, the new handset offers specifications similar to Tecno Spark 7. Around the back, it comes with a triple sensor camera setup led by a 16 MP imaging sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery that charges over the dated microUSB 2.0.
Tecno is yet to announce the price and availability details for the Tecno Spark 7P.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
- OS: Android 11, HiOS 7.5 UI
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.8 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 480 ppi density, 90 Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 16 MP + unknown + unknown
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
ALSO READ
Tecno Camon 17 Launched With 48MP Triple Cameras for $210