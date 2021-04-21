Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-Inch Halo FullView™ Display

Smartphone brand vivo has announced the launch of a new budget smartphone in the youth-oriented Y series, vivo Y1s, in Pakistan.

Y1s comes with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView™ Display for a rich viewing experience. Backed by a 4030mAh battery with smart power management, the smartphone lets users have a longer, uninterrupted experience. The Y1s runs on Android™ 10 and features several exciting modes and effects.

Priced at Rs. 15,999, the Y1s is available across Pakistan in two colors – Aurora Blue and Olive Black.

Power-packed Performance

Y1s is powered by a 4030 mAh battery supported by exclusive smart power management that keeps the Y1s going longer for an uninterrupted and more enjoyable gaming and video experience.

The Y1s comes with 2GB RAM and ample storage with its 32GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256GB with a micro SD card, allowing users to store more data on the device.

The vivo Y1s runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 that is based on Android 10 and features Dynamic Effects to customize screen animations, and Dark Mode for extended battery life and a pleasant viewing experience at night.

Smart Experience and Advanced Design Aesthetics

vivo Y1s offers a rich viewing experience with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView™ Display. It has an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio, providing a pleasant view for both videos and games. The smartphone also features a thoughtful Eye Protection Mode that filters out harmful blue light to protect your eyesight throughout the day, even during long screen hours.

With elegant 3D body curves, Y1s is very light and ergonomic at just 161g of weight and 8.28mm thickness. The smartphone is sculpted to fit perfectly in the users’ palm for a comfortable grip, and the slim body design makes it seamless to operate with one hand. It comes in two colors, namely Aurora Blue and Olive Black, that are ‘inspired by the beauty of nature’ and add to the signature style of vivo smartphones.

Advanced Photography

vivo Y1s comes with a 13 MP rear camera set-up backed by AI Photography that offers a wide range of features for an enhanced photography experience. vivo’s exclusive Beauty feature offers tailored solutions for more refined picture tones and textures.

The Bokeh camera, on the other hand, creates a distinct contrast in images by smoothly separating portrait subjects from backgrounds. On the front, vivo Y1s smartphone features a 5MP selfie camera for superior quality images.

Pricing & Availability

The smartphone is available at the price of Rs. 15,999 across Pakistan. vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y1s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y1s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y1s