WHO is Impressed With Pakistan’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centres

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala, praised COVID-19 vaccination efforts made by Pakistan.

The WHO representative tweeted,

I appreciate the efforts of the government of Pakistan for rolling out COVID-19 vaccination including vaccination of foreigners in the National Vaccine Deployment Plan and making excellent arrangements at the vaccination centers across Pakistan, with COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has begun the COVID-19 vaccination process for people between the ages of 50 and 59.

Punjab’s Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, instructed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to make the necessary arrangements to ensure the vaccination process is conducted smoothly.

Besides, Pakistan is expected to receive two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from China by 24 April. 1.5 million doses will be purchased from China while 500,000 would be provided as a gift.