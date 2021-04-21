Punjab Starts Vaccination of Citizens Aged Above 50

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people between the ages of 50 and 59 in Punjab has begun from today (Wednesday, 21 April).

The provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, has directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to make the necessary arrangements to ensure the success of this round of vaccinations.

She said, “People must register themselves at 1166 and get a pin code for vaccination. People of 50 to 59 years of age may now visit the vaccination centers with valid pin codes and messages”.

The Punjab government has increased the vaccination staff at its centers, and the entire vaccination process in the province is being personally supervised by the Secretary PSH Department, Sarah Aslam, in order to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the health minister has also instructed the concerned officials to accelerate the construction of the Mother and Child Hospitals, the up-gradation of BHUs to a 24/7 model, and several other development projects.