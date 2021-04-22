36 Pakistani Universities Make it to the Times Impact Rankings 2021

In an encouraging development, 36 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2021.

THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.

This is the 3rd edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 1,115 universities from 95 nations.

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) leads the chart of Pakistani universities on the list. NUST is followed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Impact Rankings 2021.

Sr. No. University Ranking 1 National University of Sciences and Technology 201-300 2 University of Agriculture Faisalabad 301-400 3 COMSATS University Islamabad 301-400 4 University of Faisalabad 401-600 5 University of Lahore 401-600 6 Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) 401-600 7 NED University of Engineering and Technology 401-600 8 Rawalpindi Medical University 401-600 9 Fatima Jinnah Women University 601-800 10 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 601-800 11 Government College Women University Faisalabad 601-800 12 Jinnah Sindh Medical University 601-800 13 University of Malakand 601-800 14 University of Management and Technology 601-800 15 University of Sargodha 601-800 16 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 601-800 17 Ziauddin University 601-800 18 Dow University of Health Sciences 801-1000 19 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 801-1000 20 Government College University Faisalabad 801-1000 21 Iqra University 801-1000 22 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 801-1000 23 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 801-1000 24 King Edward Medical University 801-1000 25 Quaid-i-Azam University 801-1000 26 Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University 801-1000 27 The Women University Multan 801-1000 28 Allama Iqbal Open University 1001+ 29 Dawood University of Engineering and Technology 1001+ 30 DHA Suffa University 1001+ 31 University of Education, Lahore 1001+ 32 Government College University Lahore 1001+ 33 Government College Women University, Sialkot 1001+ 34 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001+ 35 University of Sialkot 1001+ 36 Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology 1001+

The overall rankings are led by a United Kingdom’s university for the first time and Australia is the most represented country in the top 10. Whereas, the country with the most universities making it into the rankings this year is Russia with 75 institutions followed by Japan with 73 institutions.

Here are the top 10 universities on THE Impact Rankings 2021.