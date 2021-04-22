36 Pakistani Universities Make it to the Times Impact Rankings 2021

In an encouraging development, 36 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2021.
THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.
This is the 3rd edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 1,115 universities from 95 nations.
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) leads the chart of Pakistani universities on the list. NUST is followed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and COMSATS University Islamabad.
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Impact Rankings 2021.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|201-300
|2
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|301-400
|3
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|301-400
|4
|University of Faisalabad
|401-600
|5
|University of Lahore
|401-600
|6
|Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)
|401-600
|7
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|401-600
|8
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|401-600
|9
|Fatima Jinnah Women University
|601-800
|10
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|601-800
|11
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|601-800
|12
|Jinnah Sindh Medical University
|601-800
|13
|University of Malakand
|601-800
|14
|University of Management and Technology
|601-800
|15
|University of Sargodha
|601-800
|16
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|601-800
|17
|Ziauddin University
|601-800
|18
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|801-1000
|19
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|801-1000
|20
|Government College University Faisalabad
|801-1000
|21
|Iqra University
|801-1000
|22
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|801-1000
|23
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|801-1000
|24
|King Edward Medical University
|801-1000
|25
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|801-1000
|26
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|801-1000
|27
|The Women University Multan
|801-1000
|28
|Allama Iqbal Open University
|1001+
|29
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|1001+
|30
|DHA Suffa University
|1001+
|31
|University of Education, Lahore
|1001+
|32
|Government College University Lahore
|1001+
|33
|Government College Women University, Sialkot
|1001+
|34
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1001+
|35
|University of Sialkot
|1001+
|36
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|1001+
The overall rankings are led by a United Kingdom’s university for the first time and Australia is the most represented country in the top 10. Whereas, the country with the most universities making it into the rankings this year is Russia with 75 institutions followed by Japan with 73 institutions.
Here are the top 10 universities on THE Impact Rankings 2021.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1
|University of Manchester
|United Kingdom
|1
|2
|University of Sydney
|Australia
|2
|3
|RMIT University
|Australia
|3
|4
|La Trobe University
|Australia
|4
|5
|Queen’s University
|Canada
|5
|6
|Aalborg University
|Denmark
|=6
|7
|University of Wollongong
|Australia
|=6
|8
|University College Cork
|Ireland
|8
|9
|Arizona State University (Tempe)
|United States
|=9
|10
|University of Auckland
|New Zealand
|=9