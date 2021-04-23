Edceum Signs MoU with Global University System to Make Top-Tier International Universities Available to Pakistanis

In a pioneering development, Edceum and GUS (Global University Systems) have partnered mutually to benefit students for counseling services. Edceum is a global education consultancy firm with headquarters in Canada and a presence in North Africa and the Middle East.

It has penetrated the Pakistani market for the first time with its unique services- customer-centric approach via enabling students to recognize their talent and best-fit career for themselves. To add to this maintaining lifelong relationships is at the heart of all that they do.

Under the partnership, GUS will extend counseling services and improve the skill development abilities of students. Global University Systems (GUS) is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications.

GUS delivers a wide variety of programs with a presence in over 40 international locations and a community of over 75,000 students worldwide.

The newly found partnership will provide direct access to students applying via Edceum to a universally acclaimed network of top-tier institutes, such as University of Law, University of Creative Arts, University Canada West, and more. To kick off this initiative Edceum & GUS will be jointly launching a Virtual Education Festival.

The Edfestival 2021 will feature university representatives from around the globe who will take students on a virtual tour of their respective universities. Furthermore, Edfesival will also help hone your skill-based learning to help students with their university applications, visa interviews, resume building, and more.

Don’t miss out on this exciting learning opportunity and book your ticket now to manifest your dreams. For more information visit: www.edceum.com.