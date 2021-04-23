Edhi Foundation Offers Ambulance Service to Help India’s Fight Against COVID-19

The Edhi Foundation has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging to offer 50 ambulances to aid India’s fight against the worsening coronavirus situation.

The Managing Trustee for the Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi, wrote the letter himself, offering his organization’s assistance to India to combat the chaotic health crisis that has been brought on by the cataclysmic second wave of the pandemic in the country.

ALSO READ

PM Imran to Inaugurate Kohsar University in Murree Today

Pledging to personally facilitate the management of this task, Faisal Edhi’s letter expressed his assurance that his foundation was not looking to cause any inconvenience. It read:

Our organization understands the gravity of the situation, and we wish to lend you our full support, without any inconvenience to you, which is why we will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India. Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing fuel, food and other necessary amenities that our team will require. Our team consists of emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers, and supporting staff.

Here is a copy of his letter to the Indian government:

ALSO READ

NCC Announces Its Decision on Lockdown

While awaiting a positive response from the concerned authorities, Faisal Edhi hopes to help Pakistan’s neighboring country deal with the devastating impact of the pandemic.