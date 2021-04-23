Lenovo Announces AMD and Intel Powered 120Hz Laptops With Decent Pricing

Earlier today, at its YOGA x Xiaoxin spring new product launch conference, Lenovo unveiled three new Xiaoxin series notebooks namely the Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021, Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021, and Xiaoxin Air 15. Amongst these, the Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 is a high-end model that comes with plenty of processor options, great graphics, and dandy aesthetics.

Design and Display

The laptop comes with a minimalistic design. It has a lightweight metallic body with a charcoal grey matte finish. The Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 weighs less than 2 kgs and is only 16.9mm in thickness. It has a full-size keyboard with an independent numeric keypad and three backlight options.

The new Xiaoxin laptop is built around a 16-inch matte screen with narrow bezels. The display resolution is locked at 2560 x 1600 pixels and the aspect ratio is 16:10. In addition to this, the laptop supports a peak brightness of 350 nits, 100% sRGB high color gamut, and DC dimming without flicker. It also comes with TUV Rheinland low blue light and Eyesafe certification.

Internals

The Xiaoxin Pro 16 is available in three options:

Standard Ryzen version

Ryzen Exclusive version

Intel Core Exclusive version

The standard version comes with an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor paired with 16GB RAM while there is 512GB of storage onboard. The graphics are handled by the Radeon Graphics processor.

The Ryzen Exclusive version is powered by an AMD Ryzen R5 5600H processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also an R7 5800H powered version that boasts the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU bringing support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lastly, the Intel Core Exclusive Edition is fired up by an Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with 16GB RAM as well as 512GB storage. The graphics front is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 that only supports a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

In addition to this, the laptop comes with a Dolby Atmos-supporting dual-speaker system. It also has a rich interface providing a full-featured USB-C port with support for PD and data transmission, dual USB 3.2 ports a 3.5mm two-in-one audio jack, Wi-Fi 6 high-speed wireless network card, a standard SD card reader, and a full-size HDMI interface.

In terms of software, it runs on Windows 10 and also supports security functions such as opening the cover to boot, face recognition, and automatic screen lock when walking.

Battery and Pricing

The laptop packs a 75Wh super-capacity battery that supports power delivery fast charging. It will be available for pre-order in China later today and sales will start on 1st May. Pricing details are as follows: