Tecno to Bring Spark 7 Pro – The New Mid-Range Gaming Phone

Smartphone maker Tecno says it’s planning to launch Spark 7 Pro, a new gaming-centric smartphone in its popular Spark series.

According to sources, the all-new Spark 7 Pro will come with MediaTek Helio G80 processor and will support a 90 Hz refreshing rate. These features are significant in providing durability and efficiency in smartphone performance. The brand has yet to provide more details and specs of the phone.

The previous smartphones from the Spark series, such as Spark 5 and Spark 6, have enjoyed good reception and market success, offering features usually found in expensive handsets. Spark 6, for instance, had 6 new upgrades that made it a ‘flagship-grade’ phone with a low price. Spark 7 Pro will fall in the same league.

Every day, the smartphone industry is evolving and exploring remarkable domains. There is constant competition to provide the best camera, battery, processor, and much more. Tecno is one of the prominent brands that has made its mark by bringing top-class products to their customers.

According to Tecno, it has introspected and recalibrated its efforts to achieve ultimate customer satisfaction, and the rumored Spark 7 Pro is part of that commitment.

The buzz is yet to be confirmed as Tecno officials have not spilled the beans on this so far. More information about the phone will be added here as and when it is received.