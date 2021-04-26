Honor Play 20 Comes With a 6.5-inch Display, 5,000 mAh Battery And Low Price

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has quietly released a new budget phone in China. The Honor Play 20 has a starting price of only $138, but it offers a massive battery, a tall display, and dual cameras at the back.

Design and Display

Upfront, the Honor Play 20 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD featuring a 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. There is no fingerprint sensor to be seen anywhere, which is odd even for a budget phone these days.

The rear panel has a glossy finish and two camera lenses arranged in a square-shaped cutout.

Internals and Storage

The Honor Play 20 features the unusual Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset, which is on par with Snapdragon 600 series chips in terms of performance. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage, though there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

As for software, the phone boots the outdated Android 10 with Honor’s Magic UI 4.0. It is unclear whether it will come with Google apps and services.

Cameras

The square-shaped camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The third hole is only filled by an aperture logo and the fourth has an LED flash unit.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery should keep the phone going for around 3 days of use considering its budget specifications. It does not have support for fast charging through its USB C port.

The Honor Play 20 will be available for $138 in four different colors. Black, white, blue, and a pink gradient.

