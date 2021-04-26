Proton is Launching the X50 SUV in Pakistan Soon

It seems to be raining SUVs in Pakistan as the news of multiple incoming SUVs has inundated social media. Malaysia’s most reliable source for automotive news, paultan.org, recently confirmed that the Proton X50 is also en route to Pakistan and will be launched here “eventually”.

The report disclosed that Proton is overwhelmed with the roaring success of the vehicle in the Malaysian market and has put its plans to export the SUV on hold to cater to its growing demand in the Malaysian market.

The report added that the X50 will eventually be exported to other markets as well, and made special mention of Pakistan among the markets that will receive the vehicle for CKD development purposes.

There was no mention of when the SUV will reach Pakistan, but it was reported that the vehicle will join the Saga and the X70 in due time.

Basic Introduction

The Proton X50 is a sub-compact crossover SUV that is intended to go up against the likes of the Honda HR-V (Honda Vezel), the Toyota C-HR, the Nissan Juke, and other B-segment crossovers in Pakistan.

The vehicle was debuted in the Malaysian market six months ago, and is offered with two powertrain options. The base powerplant is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 148 hp and 225 Nm of torque. There is also the more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 hp and 250 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Comforts and Facilities

Despite being an entry-level crossover SUV, the X50 is loaded with modern features in the Malaysian market. Some of these features are missing in the lower trims, but the fully-loaded top-trim level offers a long list of features including:

Safety

Six airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

8 parking sensors (4 upfront, 4 outback)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Auto high-beam control

Auto Park Assist

Tire pressure monitoring system

Convenience

Keyless entry and go

Remote engine start

Rear AC vents

10.25-inch touch-sensitive smart infotainment screen.

Voice command, navigation, online weather forecast/ Joox music streaming

4G and WiFi, smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity

6-speaker premium sound system.

Three USB ports (one data, two charging)

N95 cabin filter

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with function control switches

Six-way powered driver’s seat

7.0-inch digital instrument display

Side mirror-mounted puddle lamps

Panoramic sunroof

Price Point: (A Guesstimate)

The X50 has been launched in four trim levels. The Standard variant costs 79,200 Malaysian Ringgit (3.1 million PKR). The Executive variant costs RM 84,800 (3.3 million PKR). The Premium Variant costs RM 93,200 (3.6 million PKR), and the Flagship Variant costs RM 103,300 (4.1 million PKR).

Of course, these prices seem almost too good to be true, but a high-tech latest-generation subcompact crossover SUV has to be priced in a market competitive fashion to be successful in Pakistan.

The local market already has several crossovers SUVs that are all fighting for the top spot in the crossover SUV segment, and at this point, there is arguably an excessive variety of SUVs in the market today. In such a hyper-competitive segment, the Proton must play the ‘value-for-money’ card just right in order to ensure the success of the Proton X50 in Pakistan.