Telenor Pakistan Wins Prestigious Awards for PR at the Clio Awards 2020

In recognition of its efforts towards inclusion and empowerment for all, Telenor Pakistan’s Digital Birth Registration in partnership with Unicef, has won a bronze medal for Public Relations in Cause-Related and Environment categories at the Clio Awards 2020.

The only Pakistani brand among the contenders for the Cause-Related and Environment categories, Telenor Pakistan is proud to have represented the nation on this international stage.

Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Umair Mohsin said in a statement, “The continuing commitment by Telenor Pakistan to settle for nothing less than excellence is what makes it the network operator of choice for millions of Pakistanis. This is well-earned recognition for our teams, who have worked hard to advance the process of documenting Pakistan’s invisible souls by decades.”

With the ongoing global health crisis, the awards were announced exclusively online on The Clio Awards website. The Clio Awards is the premier international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising, Clio today honors the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialized fields.

As a barometer for excellence in a highly specialized field, it recognizes creativity that not only meets the advanced needs of consumers, but addresses the sophisticated challenges, demands, and opportunities of a fast-evolving, rapidly expanding global marketplace and industry.