Pick Order Revealed for PSL Replacement Draft

The preparations for the resumption of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are in full flow as the organizers are gearing up for the replacement draft.

Many franchises will be without the services of several stars for the remaining matches as they are unavailable due to scheduling conflicts. Teams will be required to replace the missing players in the upcoming replacement draft.

ALSO READ

These Foreign Star Players Will Likely Feature in PSL 2021 Replacement Draft

Franchises will be without the services of all English players, as they will be taking part in their T20 Blast, scheduled to begin from 9 June. This has affected the combination of almost all the teams. Islamabad United will be without the services of Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, and Phil Salt, while Peshawar Zalmi will be without Saqib Mahmood, Liam Livingstone, and Tom-Kohler Cadmore.

The replacement draft is likely to be held within the next few days via a virtual conference of the franchises. Superstars such as the Kiwi opener, Martin Guptill, the Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib-Al-Hasan, and the West Indian all-rounder, Andre Russell, have confirmed their availability for the tournament.

ALSO READ

PCB to Hire a Psychologist for Pakistan Team After Zimbabwe Series

The replacement draft picks will be in the following order: