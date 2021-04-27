Pick Order Revealed for PSL Replacement Draft

The preparations for the resumption of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are in full flow as the organizers are gearing up for the replacement draft.
Many franchises will be without the services of several stars for the remaining matches as they are unavailable due to scheduling conflicts. Teams will be required to replace the missing players in the upcoming replacement draft.
Franchises will be without the services of all English players, as they will be taking part in their T20 Blast, scheduled to begin from 9 June. This has affected the combination of almost all the teams. Islamabad United will be without the services of Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, and Phil Salt, while Peshawar Zalmi will be without Saqib Mahmood, Liam Livingstone, and Tom-Kohler Cadmore.
The replacement draft is likely to be held within the next few days via a virtual conference of the franchises. Superstars such as the Kiwi opener, Martin Guptill, the Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib-Al-Hasan, and the West Indian all-rounder, Andre Russell, have confirmed their availability for the tournament.
The replacement draft picks will be in the following order:
|1st Pick
|2nd Pick
|3rd Pick
|4th Pick
|5th Pick
|6th Pick
|Platinum
|Lahore Qalandars
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|Multan Sultans
|–
|Diamond
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi Kings
|–
|Gold
|Lahore Qalandars
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Multan Sultans
|–
|–
|–
|Silver
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi Kings
|Lahore Qalandars
|–
|–
|Supplementary
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Multan Sultans
|Quetta Gladiators
|Islamabad United
|Lahore Qalandars
|–