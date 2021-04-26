These Foreign Star Players Will Likely Feature in PSL 2021 Replacement Draft

The replacement draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is likely to be held next week. The majority of the players selected in the original draft are unlikely to be available due to scheduling conflicts. According to sources, no English players will be available for the remaining season of PSL.

PSL season 6 was postponed after an outbreak of COVID-19 inside the bio-secure bubble. At least nine members of various franchises tested positive for the virus in early March. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently revealed that the remaining matches of PSL 6 will be played between 1 June to 20 June.

Although many players will be unavailable, plenty of stars from all over the world have expressed their interest in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition. According to sources, stars from Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies have made themselves available for the tournament and will be highly sought after in the replacement draft.

The explosive Kiwi opener, Martin Guptill, the West Indian opener, Evin Lewis, the Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib-Al-Hasan, the Australian middle-order maestro, Usman Khawaja, and the West Indian all-rounder, Andre Russell, are amongst numerous superstars that will be available in the replacement draft.

According to sources, Platinum category players will include Martin Guptill, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Evin Lewis, and Andre Russell, while diamond category players will include Tamim Iqbal, Morne Morkel, Adam Milne, James Faulkner, and Usman Khawaja. Keemo Paul, Dinesh Chandimal, and Niroshan Dickwella will likely be in the gold category.