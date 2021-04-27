KP Medical Colleges Gave Admissions to Undeserving Students

Five medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) violated rules and regulations while conducting admissions by preferring MDCAT candidates with lower aggregate by awarding them higher marks in interviews.

A report regarding the illegal admissions in the medical and dental colleges of the province has been submitted by KP National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Mohammad College of Medicine, Frontier Medical College, Abbottabad International Medical College, and Women Medical College maneuvered the admission process, used interview marks to demand hefty fees of five years from the candidates in a lump sum, donations, and bank guarantees. As a result, the deserving candidates failed to qualify for admissions.

ALSO READ

PMC Cancels Admissions in Dozens of Colleges

NAB KP has also referred this case to NAB HQ so that five separate inquiries can be made against these colleges, their owners, and officials.

“The viral audio/ video clip demanding donation disclosed the true picture and black face of the mess created by award of 20% discretionary marks of the interview which were placed at the disposal of the said private colleges, hence, requires forensic analysis”, the report added.