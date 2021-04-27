OPPO A95 5G Launched With Mid-Range Specs in China

Oppo has launched yet another A-series smartphone in China. However, the new release, A95 5G, is not entirely a new device. It is identical to the previously launched Oppo F19 Pro+ minus the fourth imaging sensor and fast charging rates.

Design and Display

The handset features a rectangular camera bump with diagonally cut edges. At the front, the bottom bezel is significantly thicker than the rest and there is a small punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera. The optical fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.

The display is a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is driven by the Dimensity 800U chip with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage on top. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Oppo A95 5G boots ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11. Connectivity features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm jack.

Cameras

The new A-series handset sports a triple sensor camera setup on the back with a 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP cam for macro shots. The selfie camera is a 16 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The phone packs a 4310 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will be available for sale by the end of this month and the base variant will cost $308.

Specifications