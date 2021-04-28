Karachi Improves Its Position on World Crime Index

Karachi has witnessed an improvement in its law and order situation as it has been ranked at 116 position in the latest global crime rankings from 103 position in 2020 ranking.

According to the International Crime Index published by numbeo.com in April 2021, the ranking of the provincial capital has improved by 13 points as now it stands at 116.

Karachi was ranked at 6th position on the index back in 2014 due to targeted killings and other violent activities. Later, the law-enforcing authorities (LEAs) and police launched an operation in the metropolis which improved the city’s law and order situation.

Besides, Caracas in Venezuela ranked on the top of the International Crime Index list, followed by Pretoria in South Africa and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.



You can see all the rankings here.

“We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high,” the website said.