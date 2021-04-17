Govt Orders Arrest of Individuals Posting Anti-Pakistan Content on Internet

The Ministry of Interior directed authorities on Thursday under the cybercrime law to trace and arrest all those posting, sharing, and commenting against the Republic of Pakistan on the Internet.

According to the notification, all the supporters of banned terrorist organizations and those found to be posting, sharing, and commenting against Pakistan and inciting a civil war in a bid to harm law enforcement agencies and the police will be arrested.

ALSO READ

PM Imran Reshuffles the Ministers He Appointed Days Ago

The notification further stated that the footage of attackers must be collected and identified through the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), and then arrested under the law and anti-terrorism act.

The ministry has also directed that the data of the culprits be shared with all the embassies in Pakistan so that they are not granted visas and are not cleared by the security agencies of the country.

ALSO READ

PBC Informs Hammad Azhar of Investors’ Negative Sentiments on Recent Policy Reversal

The ministry has asked the concerned authorities to share their progress on the matter within the next 72 hours.