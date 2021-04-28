Realme Has a Major Launch Event Planned on May 6

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme has a major event coming up next week where it plans to announce new phones as well as smart TVs. This was confirmed in an interview with Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth, who said that they are holding 2021’s biggest launch event on May 6.

The executive added that this event will unveil India’s first Dimenisty 1200 powered smartphone. According to speculation, this Dimensity 1200 based smartphone could be the Realme X7 Max 5G for the Indian market.

However, there are other plans as well. The company aims to announce a new Realme TV at this event, which the executive says will bring “a new cinema experience with handsfree voice control with Dolby Vision & Audio experience.”

The CEO has previously talked about a smart TV as well. He said that they plan to launch a 43-inch 4K TV as well as 49″ and 50” models for a home theater experience. There are no further details on these TVs just yet, but we will likely hear more as May 6 draws near.

As for the Dimensity 1200 smartphone, we expect that it will be China’s Realme GT Neo which was announced last month. It will be called the Realme X7 Max 5G in India and will bring more memory options and colors.

The phone has a 6.43-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 1200 SoC, 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 64MP triple camera setup.