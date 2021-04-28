University of Peshawar Students Threaten to Protest Against Fee Hikes

Students of the University of Peshawar (UoP) have rejected its hike in tuition fees and other charges.

The UoP has also been told to withdraw its decision to increase all the charges, and its failure to do so would result in protests as strikes and a total boycott of classes.

UoP’s President for the People’s Student Federation, Syed Ziauddin, recently spoke with reporters in a public session and expressed his concerns about the increase in the university’s charges regardless of the severe COVID-19 situation in the northern province.

The federation stated that instead of providing relief for its students and faculty when healthcare uncertainty is prevalent across the country, the university is increasing its fees for tuition, hostel, and utilities irrespective of the consequences.

Ziauddin said that the UoP should focus on managing its own finances instead of pressuring its students. Although the government had released several bailout packages for the UoP, its administration had failed to regain stability.