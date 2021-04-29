PM Imran Recalls Staff from Embassy in Saudi Arabia After Mistreatment Scandal

While recalling most of the staff members of Pakistan’s embassy in Saudi Arabia back to the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident of the misconduct of the mission with the Pakistani laborers.

During the launch ceremony of Roshan Digital incentives for expats, PM Imran revealed that a high-powered investigation is underway to probe Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and staff members of the embassy on the complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistani workers.

The premier expressed displeasure over the reports of the embassy staff allegedly involved in maltreatment and siphoning off money from Pakistani laborers and workers, adding that maximum staff of the embassy has been directed to report to the Foreign Office.

PM Imran also warned all ambassadors and staff members in all embassies of Pakistan across the world against disrespecting their fellow countrymen.

He directed them to extend maximum support to overseas Pakistanis because they work abroad in tough conditions and remit their hard-earned money to their families back home.

The premier highlighted that overseas Pakistanis played a central role in the country’s economic growth by sending record remittances of $1 billion through the Roshan Digital Account.