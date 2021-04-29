Rizwan Reveals How He and Babar Make Sure Pakistan Wins All T20I Series

Wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, revealed that the Pakistani batsmen used their minds during the third T20I against Zimbabwe. Rizwan said that the pitch was very difficult to bat on. He revealed that the ball was coming on nicely during the powerplay but started to stay low as soon as the powerplay ended.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Achieves Another Landmark, This Time on Social Media

Rizwan said that he feels comfortable batting alongside Babar Azam, as he makes everything look so easy. Rizwan said that they knew that the pitch is tricky, and it will be extremely difficult for the new batsman to come in and score freely.

Rizwan said, “We just tried to use our minds and bat through, especially Babar and me. We decided that both of us would hit, and the one who survived would bat through.”

Rizwan and Babar both scored magnificent half-centuries in the match, with Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 91, helping Pakistan to a 24-run victory and securing a 2-1 series victory.

ALSO READ

PSL Has Finally Fulfilled My Life-Long Dream: Usman Khawaja

Rizwan was named the man of the series for his outstanding performances in the first and third T20I. He scored a total of 186 runs at an average of 186.00 in the three-match series. Rizwan’s amazing form saw him enter the top ten ICC T20I batsman rankings for the first time in his career.

Babar, on the other hand, became the fastest batsman in the world to score 2,000 T20I runs, taking just 52 innings to achieve the feat, surpassing the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 56 innings.