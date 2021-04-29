Roshan Apni Car Scheme Allows Families of Overseas Pakistanis to Get Discounted Rates

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled the Roshan Car Scheme to facilitate overseas Pakistanis from different countries. This will also push the auto sales of the local brands in the future, attracting investment while enhancing the production capacity of the existing units.

This is the first time in history that apart from amnesty schemes, any government is willing to extend a gesture of acknowledgment for their precious support towards increasing dollar reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through remittances. For this, the government, in collaboration with SBP, has launched the ‘Roshan Apni Car’ scheme which will facilitate non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to purchase cars at a lower price.

According to the scheme, cars will be available at lower financing rates (7%) for overseas Pakistanis whose families are willing to buy cars in the country through conventional and Islamic banks.

The scheme will be attractive for overseas Pakistanis who currently are paying 12-13% on car financing. This will reduce the cost by 20% on car financing. Besides, fast-track delivery also provides incentives for overseas Pakistanis. In the past, car schemes have been successful in which 3-5-year old cars were allowed to be imported by families of overseas Pakistanis under personal baggage, gift schemes and transfer of residence.

Car Market May Attract $200-300 Million During Next Two Years

From Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA), it is estimated that the Pakistan car market may attract $200-300 million during the next two years. This is based on the analysis that 10% of funds that are being parked in deposit accounts in RDAs will be utilized for the purchase of local cars.

According to SBP, currently, 9 million Pakistanis are residing abroad, out of which around 0.12 million have opened RDAs in the last eight months. So far, NRPs are maintaining an average account size of $8,300 out of which 65% is allocated to Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), 25% in the shares market (PSX) while the rest is allocated in deposit accounts.

If it is assumed that 15-20% of overseas Pakistani families will open RDAs during the next two years and divert 10% of the funds towards automobiles, the local car market may attract $200-300 million during the next two years. Interestingly, in just eight months, Pakistan has attracted around 8% of potential families living abroad to open RDAs which is a big achievement.

Roshan Samaji Khidmat

Overseas Pakistanis will dispatch their donations, including Zakat, to various registered welfare associations in Pakistan. The expatriates could directly do charity in the Ehsaas Program.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 120,000 accounts have been opened from 170 countries around the world which received a whopping $1 billion. Investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates has crossed $646 Million Dollars whereas investment in Stock Exchange through RDA has crossed Rs 1.6 Billion.

These incentives were introduced to recognize the services of overseas Pakistanis and their overwhelming contribution to Pakistan’s economy mainly through the Roshan Digital Accounts.