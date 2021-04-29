Pakistan Develops Its First Ever ICU Ventilator

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has successfully developed an intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator, in a first for Pakistan.

As per the official handout, the new technology called ‘i-LIVE’ has been developed by a team of hardworking PAEC researchers and engineers who built the device based on feedback from doctors based in Islamabad.

The spokesperson for the PAEC, Shahid Riaz Khan, discussed the regulatory proceedings for the new technology with reporters, stating that the i-LIVE ventilator has received full licensing and registration by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Terming the breakthrough as an outstanding achievement for the country, he said,

The exercise opens new avenues for multidisciplinary experts from various fields like software, hardware, mechanical, bio-medical engineering, medical and quality management to come together and serve the nation in distinct ways.

Chairman of the PAEC, Muhammad Naeem, commended the researchers and engineers for the incredible feat. He remarked that since the DRAP had formally given approval, the PAEC will now begin mass-producing the ventilator to bootstrap the national healthcare situation as soon as possible.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, also hailed the new development and congratulated the PAEC for “creating yet another #MadeInPakistan ventilator”.

The i-LIVE ventilator is a giant leap for Pakistan towards achieving a self-reliant status in the face of global economic uncertainty. As per sources, the new technology is expected to be made available in the coming months.