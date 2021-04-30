Oppo F19 Pro Crystal Silver Limited Eid Edition Now Available for Preorders

Oppo’s F series has come up with another exciting product in this special season: F19 Pro limited Eid edition. While Oppo has always prioritized their customers’ demands and wants, the Crystal Silver F19 Pro is specially designed to encapsulate the beauty of youthful life.

The F19 Pro limited Eid edition comes in a shade of crystal silver which uses Oppo’s popular Reno Glow Effect. This time Oppo is introducing an improved printing effect that’s a step above the etching process that was once used on Reno 4.

Thanks to an oleophobic indium coating, the surface is fingerprint resistant and also exudes a premium metallic gray-silver color that’s lighter than the commonly seen silver.

The AI Color Portrait Video feature on F19 Pro Eid Edition can be used to capture beautiful moments. Like its photography variant, AI Color Portrait Video works by recognizing the person in the video shot and can intelligently distinguish the person from their background. The Dual-View Video feature also helps users capture immersive videos.

The phone comes with 30W VOOC Charge 4.0 that will enable users to enjoy super-fast charging speeds. Pre-orders for Oppo F10 Pro have begun and this limited Eid edition can be bought here: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/