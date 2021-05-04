Pakistan-Born Doctor Featured Among Top US Cardiologists

The renowned Pakistani expert cardiologist, Dr. Hina Chaudhary, who is also known as the ‘Cardiac Magician’, has been placed amongst the top cardiologists by the National Institute of Health in the United States of America for the National Research Service Award.

An MD, an Irving scholar, and the Director of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Dr. Chaudhary is a Principal Investigator for this four-year award.

Dr. Hina researches cardiac regeneration — a procedure in which dead heart cells are revived as reusable biological components, similar to the inner workings of a normal heart. Her research revolves around the process of new heart muscle growth if a person suffers a heart attack.

Dr. Chaudhary has a long list of achievements to her name, as has been featured among the top 20 most influential women in science in the Islamic world.

Besides being a scientist, she is also an entrepreneur who secured a research grant of $2.9 million from the NIH a few months ago to further her studies on cardiac cell rejuvenation. It was reported at the time that the findings of her team’s study could potentially lead to new therapies for the repair of the heart and other organs — a feat that drew the attention of relevant governing bodies like the NIH, that have now named her as a recipient of the aforementioned rankings.