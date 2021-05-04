UAE Airlines Reduce Flights to Pakistan

The airlines of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reduced flights to Pakistan to contain the growing number of local coronavirus cases.

The UAE’s largest carriers Emirates and Etihad have canceled their flights to Pakistan in accordance with the directives of the Government of Pakistan.

A spokesperson for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad stated,

Following regulations being updated by the Pakistan authorities, from 5 May a limit will be placed on the number of international passengers allowed to travel into and from Pakistan. As a result, Etihad Airways is temporarily reducing its passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, from 5 May to 20 May.

Etihad announced that it is considering increasing its aircraft capacity for the flights it is allowed to operate and has contacted the impacted travelers to notify them so that they can be accommodated accordingly.

On the other hand, Emirates will conduct limited flight operations to Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Sialkot between 5 and 20 May.

“As per the latest government directive in Pakistan — Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson for the airline said.