Babar Azam Drops 3 Places in Latest ICC Test Batsmen Rankings

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has dropped down to the ninth spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings after a poor performance in the first Test match against Zimbabwe. Babar got out on a golden duck in the first innings of the Test match as Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.

Babar dropped down three positions in the latest Test batsmen rankings, as Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Kiwi batsman, Henry Nicholls, overtook him as joint number six batsmen.

Elsewhere, left-handed middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam, continued his fine run as he moved up 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140, his fourth century in 10 Test matches.

Pakistan fast bowler, Hasan Ali’s haul of nine for 89 in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare not only won him the player of the match award but also enabled him to gain 15 slots and reach a career-best 20th position among bowlers.

Left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, moved up two places to 31 and left-arm spinner, Nauman Ali, climbed up 12 positions to number 54 in the ICC Test bowler rankings while opener Abid Ali gained six places to 78th position.