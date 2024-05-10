Telcos Agree to Block SIMs of Non-Filers

Telecom operators have agreed with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to initiate the manual blocking process of SIMs in small batches till full automation of the system.

FBR has engaged in a series of significant meetings with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom operators across Pakistan to ensure the effective implementation of Income Tax General Order No. 1, issued under Section 114 B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

These meetings aimed at addressing the enforcement of measures to disable mobile phone SIMs of non-filers for the tax year 2023. Multiple discussions were held to streamline the process and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

After several deliberations, the telecom operators have agreed to initiate the manual blocking process in small batches until their systems are fully equipped to automate it. In this regard, the first batch comprising 5,000 non-filers has been communicated to the telecom operators today for compliance. Subsequent batches will be sent to telecom operators on a daily basis.

Moreover, telecom operators have also commenced sending messages to non-filers regarding the blocking of SIMs for intimation purpose.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of FBR and telecom operators to uphold tax regulations and ensure compliance among taxpayers. It also signifies a significant step towards enhancing tax collection and enforcement mechanisms in the country.