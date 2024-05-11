STZA, NRTC Sign Rs. 12.5 Billion Zone Development Agreement

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have formally signed a Rs. 12.5 Billion Zone Development Agreement marking a transformative addition to Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones landscape with specific focus on High-Tech Production.

NRTC, designated as a special technology zone, proudly features a purpose-built facility for high-tech production of information and communication technologies, biomedical technologies, agritech, robotics, power and artificial intelligence enabled internet of things (IOT) solutions. NRTC also produces high-end technology products for the defence sector.

The progress of this pivotal project has been significantly accelerated through the strategic support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which has identified STZA as a central pillar in its economic strategy.

Spanning across 46.88 acres of land, NRTC’s operational facility in Haripur boasts high-quality tech infrastructure. This zone is expected to catalyze a significant expansion of high-tech capabilities, thereby enhancing both the technological landscape and economic vitality of the region. Following this agreement, STZA has officially verified and licensed NRTC facility to lead the development of a cutting-edge technology ecosystem, positioning it as a pivotal platform for indigenous innovation, exports growth, import substitution and job creation.

The official signing ceremony, held at the STZA Headquarters in Islamabad, brought together the leadership teams of STZA, SIFC, and NRTC, establishing a foundational alliance poised to drive innovation and accelerate growth within the burgeoning national technology industry.

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), led by the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan as President of the Board of Governors, serves as the federal regulator for Special Technology Zones (STZs) throughout the country.

STZA’s core mandate is to license Special Technology Zones and technology companies in alignment with the Triple Helix Model of Innovation, providing a framework that intertwines academia, industry, and government to propel the knowledge and technology sectors forward. In its commitment to cultivate a thriving technology ecosystem, STZA extends comprehensive fiscal and monetary incentives for 10 years to both public and private enterprises, encouraging significant financial, technical, and intellectual capital influx for knowledge ecosystem development in Pakistan.

The licensed zones are designated for exclusive use by technology firms, which, in turn, benefit from a decade of fiscal and monetary advantages. Additionally, STZA simplifies the business process by offering a One-Window facility for all regulatory approvals, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and ensuring a cost-competitive environment for innovators and entrepreneurs in the technology domain to compete globally.

The Development Agreement was signed by Aamer Saleemi (Executive Director/Member Zones and Zone Developer, STZA) and Brig Muhammad Asim Ishaque (Managing Director, NRTC). The ceremony was graced by Azfar Manzoor (Chairman, STZA), Brig Syed Nadir Hussain Shah SI(M) (Project Director IT & Telecom, SIFC), Hamza Saeed Orakzai (Chief Market Development Officer, STZA), Iqra Musaddaq (Chief Legal Officer, STZA), Muhammad Adil Khan (Chief Financial Officer, NRTC), Syed Amir Javed (General Manager, NRTC), and Usman Umer (Chief Internal Auditor, NRTC).

“In our collaboration with the NRTC, STZA intends to reshape and accelerate Pakistan’s high-tech production sector and improve technological capabilities to compete in regional and global markets,” stated Chairman STZA. “This agreement reaffirms our steadfast commitment to meet the nation’s digital transformation needs and accelerate it with providing indigenous technologies made in Pakistan.”

Managing Director NRTC expressed his commendation for the proactive initiatives led by STZA in cultivating a robust technological landscape within Pakistan. He underscored the significance of this collaboration, emphasizing NRTC’s commitment to leveraging its strategic frameworks and policies to enhance local innovation and self-reliance in the ICT, cybersecurity, robotics, artificial intelligence and defence sectors.

Executive Director/Member Zones and Zone Developer STZA, endorsed the agreement, affirming, “This agreement signifies our unwavering dedication to nurturing projects that can revolutionize Pakistan’s technological landscape. We’re fully committed to supporting NRTC in this transformative journey. With NRTC’s expertise, these zones are poised to become vibrant hubs of innovation, propelling Pakistan towards a brighter technological future.”