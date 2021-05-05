Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc at Peshawar Airport

The ceiling of Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, crumbled onto the floor because of the heavy rain.

As per reports, signboards have also come crashing down and luggage trolleys were blown across the airport strip by strong gusts of wind.

The civic authorities have declared an emergency in consideration of the persisting uncertain weather in Peshawar and have called upon rescue forces to help normalize logistical proceedings.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt Begins Forcibly Retiring Corrupt Employees

In another news, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has requested all travelers to Karachi to get tested for the coronavirus. It has also called for them to determine their COVID-19 statuses and announced that they should quarantine themselves at a nearby airport hotel at their own expense if they are found to be positive.