India Violates Ceasefire Agreement Yet Again Despite UAE’s Peace Efforts

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has violated the ceasefire agreement at the Charwa Sector of the Working Boundary for the first time since India and Pakistan decided to restore the truce on 25 February.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, India violated the ceasefire on Monday, following which the Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest against the incident.

“The Indian BSF troops displayed aggressive behavior by crossing the Working Boundary and blatantly using mortars with an intent to sabotage the peace along Line of Control and Working Boundary.”

It was the “first serious and grave violation of Directors General Military Operation (DGMOs) understanding in 2021” by our neighboring country.

Here is the diplomatic communication,

“Troops from the Indian BSF post in Square-9530 located in IIOJK Jammu Sector opposite Pakistani Charwa Sector fired approximately 30 rounds of the small arms and four bombs of 60-millimeter mortar at Pakistani post in Square-9630 without any provocation. The incident happened when 15 BSF troops with three tractors crossed Working Boundary and started plowing on the Pakistani side. When Pakistani Rangers Punjab troops tried to persuade BSF troops to return through loud hailers and whistles, Indian BSF troops responded by firing small arms and mortars at Pakistani post without any provocation. The same BSF post took sniper shot at Pakistani post with the aim to score casualty.”

“The Indian side was reminded of its obligation to respect the ceasefire understanding,” the spokesperson added.

In order to control the situation from deteriorating any further, Pakistan has again put forward its proposal to conduct a sector commander-level border flag meeting between Pakistan Rangers and Indian BSF along the Working Boundary.